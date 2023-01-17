Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 225,068 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,068 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Blackstone worth $72,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus cut their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.97. 68,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,531,885 shares of company stock worth $180,275,252. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

