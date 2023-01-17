Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 47,898 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $228,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.39. 121,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.18 and its 200 day moving average is $359.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $427.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

