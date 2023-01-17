Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.49

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 105852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $88.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 872.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

