Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

HUM opened at $490.55 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.73 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $520.67 and a 200-day moving average of $504.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

