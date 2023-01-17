Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $466.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $448.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $730.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.59.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

