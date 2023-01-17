Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 5,300 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,177,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,109,000 after buying an additional 1,083,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 101,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NYSE T opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

