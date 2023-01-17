Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

