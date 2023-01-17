Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 435 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.