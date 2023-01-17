Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,624 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 642.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average of $240.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.