Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.