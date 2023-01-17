Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$67.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$67.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:QSR opened at C$89.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.33. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$92.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

