Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $3,588,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.73.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.61 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

