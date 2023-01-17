Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 315 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 557.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $84,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIOV opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.14 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.21 and a 200-day moving average of $160.08.

