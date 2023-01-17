Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Hershey by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

HSY stock opened at $226.61 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $191.00 and a 1 year high of $242.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $197,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

