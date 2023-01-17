Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 91 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after buying an additional 898,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,624 shares of company stock valued at $100,127,414. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

