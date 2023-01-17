Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 343,093 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

