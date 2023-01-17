Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,663,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,603,000 after acquiring an additional 605,066 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 588,799 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $12,077,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24.

