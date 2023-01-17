Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5,944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 810,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 797,038 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $86.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $102.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.