Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $132.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

