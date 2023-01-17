Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 184 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $494,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,515,000 after purchasing an additional 186,134 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,934,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $397,457,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $259.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.46. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

