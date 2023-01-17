Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 95,815 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,815 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 8.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $158.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

