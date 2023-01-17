Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 177,801 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,984,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 95.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

