Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Short Interest Update

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

Relativity Acquisition stock remained flat at $12.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44. Relativity Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 12.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

