RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,543 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 128.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,600. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $30.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

