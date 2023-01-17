RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 375 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 174.8% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,851. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.66.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

