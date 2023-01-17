RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $178.01. 53,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,955. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

