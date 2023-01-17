Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

