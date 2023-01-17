Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) PT Raised to GBX 1,950

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 1,700 ($20.74) to GBX 1,950 ($23.79) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTBBF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rathbones Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Friday. Rathbones Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

