RAMP (RAMP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,538.52

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $10.09 million and approximately $7,538.52 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

