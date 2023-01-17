Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0395 on Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $197.02 million and approximately $284,325.76 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,986,968,710 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

