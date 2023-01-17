Radix Price Reaches $0.0398 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $198.41 million and approximately $430,960.27 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 253.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,986,448,842 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

