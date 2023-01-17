QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Price Performance
QuickLogic stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at QuickLogic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Further Reading
