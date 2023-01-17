QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Price Performance

QuickLogic stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Further Reading

