QUASA (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $129,588.09

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $109.27 million and $129,588.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00030509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00041928 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00018041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00233061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142108 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $127,898.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

