Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 81,066 shares.The stock last traded at $193.12 and had previously closed at $193.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.05.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,798,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after acquiring an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after buying an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

