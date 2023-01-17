Qtum Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00011275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $249.07 million and $40.40 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,562.94 or 0.07393551 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00030892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00058888 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,497,208 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.