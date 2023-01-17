Proton (XPR) Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $24.02 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,045,658,991 coins and its circulating supply is 13,982,007,996 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

