Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.66% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.2 %

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 2,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,555. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

