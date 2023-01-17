Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVGGet Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

About Pretium Resources

(Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

