Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $313.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

