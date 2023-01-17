PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Set at C$25.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$23.10.

PrairieSky Royalty Increases Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$154.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.29%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

