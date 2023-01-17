PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Lowered to C$22.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,189. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

