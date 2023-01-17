Powerledger (POWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $78.76 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Powerledger has a market cap of $78.76 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00431624 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.64 or 0.30296857 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.07 or 0.00745836 BTC.

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

