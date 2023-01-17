Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.31

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.31 and last traded at $95.55, with a volume of 4456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Post Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Post by 14,598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Post by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

