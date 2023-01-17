Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.31

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.31 and last traded at $95.55, with a volume of 4456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.
Post Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Post
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Post by 14,598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Post by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.