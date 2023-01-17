PLC Ultima (PLCU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $687,721.63

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 34% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $566.32 or 0.02659162 BTC on major exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $343.00 million and approximately $687,721.63 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

