PlayDapp Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.99 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. PlayDapp has a market cap of $115.99 million and $20.25 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

