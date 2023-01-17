Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.46.

PLNT stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $244.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.40 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 499,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

