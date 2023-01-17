Phraction Management LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Phraction Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.2% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Diageo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.69) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,113.33.

Diageo stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.50. 4,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,049. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.52. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

