Phraction Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Phraction Management LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. 46,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,764. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.41. The firm has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

