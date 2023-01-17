Phraction Management LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $725.38. 5,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $685.08. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

