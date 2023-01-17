Phraction Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Phraction Management LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.46.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

